Plea hearing set for man charged with murder after body found at address in Stafford

Police were called to an address in Wolverhampton Road, Stafford at 1.20pm on November 27 following reports that a woman's body had been found.

Paramedics arrived and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Dale Crook, aged 33, of Wolverhampton Road, Stafford, was charged in connection with the death.

He appeared at Stafford Crown Court this morning and was remanded into custody.

Crook is expected to appear at the same court for a plea hearing on January 2.