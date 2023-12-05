Man charged in connection with suspected robbery of elderly Wolverhampton woman's home

Police were called to the property in the All Saints area at around 10am on Thursday.

Then on Sunday, officers on patrol in the area arrested a man on suspicion of robbery.

Marion Plesca, 32 and of no fixed address, has since been charged with robbery and a further offence of attempted burglary at a property in All Saints on Saturday morning.

Plesca appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court on Tuesday.

He has been remanded in custody ahead of a trial hearing at Wolverhampton Crown Court on January 2.

West Midlands Police has described robbery in Wolverhampton as a "priority" and has urged anyone with information about incidents to call 101 or get in touch via Live Chat on the force's website.

To speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.