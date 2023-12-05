Driver arrested and weapons found after high speed pursuit from Birmingham to Halesowen
A driver has been arrested and multiple weapons found after a dramatic high speed chase.
Officers from West Midlands Police pursued a white Hyundai i30N Sportback through streets and roads from Bartley Green to Halesowen after finding it had been stolen from Solihull, then cloned and used in a series of car thefts.
The chase on Tuesday morning only ended after the driver of the Hyundai crashed the car into railings in Halesowen and was arrested at the scene.
A number of tools and weapons were also found in the car, including several drills and battery chargers, a hockey stick and a knuckle duster.
A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This Hyundai i30N Sportback was stolen from Solihull before being cloned and used in a series of other car thefts.
"We pursued it around Bartley Green and Halesowen before the driver crashed and was arrested for multiple offences."