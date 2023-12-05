Driver arrested and weapons found after high speed pursuit from Birmingham to Halesowen

Officers from West Midlands Police pursued a white Hyundai i30N Sportback through streets and roads from Bartley Green to Halesowen after finding it had been stolen from Solihull, then cloned and used in a series of car thefts.

The car was stolen from Solihull and cloned. Photo: WMP Traffic

The chase on Tuesday morning only ended after the driver of the Hyundai crashed the car into railings in Halesowen and was arrested at the scene.

The driver was arrested at the scene. Photo: WMP Traffic

A number of tools and weapons were also found in the car, including several drills and battery chargers, a hockey stick and a knuckle duster.

A spokesman for West Midlands Police said: "This Hyundai i30N Sportback was stolen from Solihull before being cloned and used in a series of other car thefts.

A range of weapons were found in the car. Photo: WMP Traffic

"We pursued it around Bartley Green and Halesowen before the driver crashed and was arrested for multiple offences."