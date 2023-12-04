The body of Milica Zilic was found at an address on Wolverhampton Road, Stafford, on Monday, November 27, prompting a murder investigation.

The 28-year-old's family have now issued a tribute.

Released through Staffordshire Police, they said: "One year ago, we said goodbye to our dear Mili not knowing that it will be the last time we will see her. She was supposed to be going to a better life, to pursue her happiness and dreams, but life had different plans for her.

"We can only hope that wherever she is now, she is good, she is carefree and that she finally found her peace.

"We will always remember you our dear Mili."

Police have charged 33-year-old Dale Crook, 33, from Stafford, with murder. He appeared at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court on Saturday and has been remanded in custody ahead of his next appearance at Stafford Crown Court tomorrow.

Two police cars and two forensic vehicles were present outside the flat the day after her body was found

Detective inspector Ian Fitzgerald, said: "My thoughts and condolences are still very much with Milica’s family at this traumatic time. I can’t imagine the pain and suffering they have been feeling.

"I’d ask people not to speculate about what happened whilst our investigation is ongoing. I’d like to thank everyone who has been in touch with information already and I’d ask anyone with any information, which hasn’t done so already, to get in touch with us."

Milica's family continue to be supported by specially-trained officers at this traumatic time.