Emergency services rushed to the scene of the blaze at Hatherton Hotel Stafford South on Pinfold Lane, Penkridge, at around 7.06pm on Saturday.

The hotel was evacuated as around 30 firefighters worked to tackle the blaze which was successfully extinguished by 10.24pm.

Staffordshire Police said on Sunday that the fire had broken out in one room on the ground floor of the building. Nobody was injured.

Samsom Teklematiam, 23, of Penkridge, has since been charged with arson with intent to endanger life.

He was due to appear before Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court on Monday.

Police tape seen at the entrance of the hotel on Sunday

