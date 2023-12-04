Killer bricklayer murdered woman in her Dudley home in 'row over extension work'

On Monday, killer Peter Norgrove admitted murdering 58-year-old Sharon Gordon at her home in the Holly Hall area of Dudley on July 20.

The 43-year-old had previously denied killing Mrs Gordon, who suffered eight blows to the head.

Mrs Gordon and Norgrove, a newly qualified bricklayer, met through mutual friends at the same church they both attended.

He carried out extension work at her Bromford Road property which had taken many months to do and had encountered several problems along the way.

After she failed to turn up for work on Friday, July 21, concerned colleagues raised the alarm.

Sharon Gordon was found dead by concerned friends after she failed to turn up for work. Photo: family handout/ West Midlands Police.

Mrs Gordon's body was found lying at the foot of the stairs. She had died the day before at Norgrove's hands, suffering severe head injuries.

During the course of the murder probe the defendant was interviewed by police and claimed he had left the property the previous day, however, blood-stained items were found in a wheelie bin at the address of one of his close relative's and further searches uncovered a hammer he had hidden in a shed.

Detective Inspector Damian Forrest, who led the murder investigation, said: “This appears to have been a disagreement over work carried out at the victim’s property which has escalated into violence.

“I am pleased the defendant has pleaded guilty at the earliest opportunity and spared Mrs. Gordon’s family the ordeal of a trial.”

At a short hearing via video link at Wolverhampton Crown Court this morning Norgrove, from Brownswall Road in Sedgley, who had previously denied Mrs Gordon's murder, changed his plea to guilty.

Judge Michael Chambers KC set the sentencing date for next month and remanded the defendant in custody for reports.

"Your case is adjourned for sentence. That will take place on January 26 when you should be present in court," the judge told him.

He told Norgrove to expect life imprisonment with a minimum term.

Members of Mrs Gordon's family were present at the hearing.