Builder facing life imprisonment after admitting murder of Dudley woman in her own home
A builder faces a minimum term of life imprisonment for murdering a woman who was found with fatal head injuries at her home.
Plus
Published
Killer Peter Norgrove today pleaded guilty murdering 58-year-old Sharon Gordon, who lived on Bromford Road home in the Holly Hall area on Dudley.
Norgrove, aged 43, had previously denied killing Miss Gordon who suffered eight blows to the head, but has now changed his plea.