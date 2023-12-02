Wolverhampton man who exposed himself to fashion store workers while trying on suits

Justin Belcher, of Chetton Green, was also found to have more than 200 images on his phone that showed him exposing himself to unknown schoolgirls, Shrewsbury Crown Court heard on Friday.

Prosecuting Belcher, who had admitted four counts of indecent exposure at a previous hearing, Chris O'Gorman told the court that the 46-year-old had struck at two well-known chain stores at the Telford Centre last year.

He said the first incident occurred at around 4pm on October 12, when Belcher was trying on suits in one of the fashion stores.

"He spoke to a shop assistant about trying on a suit in the changing room. He came out wearing the suit trousers and asked her opinion," Mr O'Gorman said.

"She said he appeared to be drawing attention to a bulge in his groin area and then he asked her for a change of trousers. When she brought them to him in the changing room, he stood and engaged in conversation with her. He was wearing nothing from the waist down."

Mr O'Gorman told the court that the shop worker left the changing area as soon as she could and reported Belcher to a senior member of staff.

A week later, Belcher returned to Telford to another well-known fashion house and targeted a shop worker alone in the men's department.

"When she was alone on the shop floor, the defendant approached her wearing a store top but he had no trousers on, but she presumed he was wearing underpants," said Mr O'Gorman.