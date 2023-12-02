Rohail Ali, aged 26, was arrested during a joint operation carried out by West Midlands Police's County Lines Taskforce and Walsall police teams relating to the discovery of mobile phones that were used in drug peddling, cash totalling £20,000 and weapons at properties in the town.

At Wolverhampton Crown Court on Friday he was convicted by a majority verdict of ten to two of being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and heroin.

Father-of-two Ali, of Rutter Street, Palfrey, claimed he had nothing to do with the supply telephone lines and denied being concerned in the supply of crack cocaine and being concerned in the supply of diamorphine, but his account was not accepted.

Following a raid at addresses in the area, specialist officers downloaded phone records and messages showing Ali was linked to the illegal enterprise along with three other defendants who pleaded guilty to similar offences ahead of the two-week trial.

Judge Simon Ward told Ali: "You know where you are going and at this point you will be going to prison. I have heard that your son is poorly and under the circumstances I think I can show mercy so you can have family time with him, by not remanding you in custody before sentencing."

"As the other three people pleaded guilty we will have to arrange another day for the sentence to take place so that the others and their barristers can be here," he added.

Ali will be sentenced in the new year along with Mohammed Jabbar Nadeem, 23, of Darlaston Road, Pleck; and two other defendants.

The matter was adjourned until next week for a case management hearing.