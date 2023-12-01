Violent man jailed for assaulting partner in Birmingham leaving her with life threatening injuries is jailed

In February this year, Reiss Larvin left the woman with fractures to her skull and spine after he stabbed, kicked and punched her at their home in Birmingham.

Witnesses who heard Larvin shout ‘I am going to murder somebody’ as he inflicted violence on the woman, called 999.

Fortunately, she managed to get away and hide in some bushes until police arrived.

When officers arrived, they found signs that violent disorder and a struggle had taken place within the address. Blood and clumps of hair were found as well as a knife covered in blood.

The woman was taken to hospital with life threatening injuries, where she remained for weeks after the attack.

Detectives worked around the clock to find Larvin, and he was located a week later at an address in Bedford.

The 32-year-old of Mapleton Rd, Birmingham, pleaded guilty to causing grievous bodily harm with intent on 7 August.

Today he was sentenced to eight years in prison.

Detective Chief Inspector Dave Keen from the Public Protection Unit, said: “We welcome the conviction of Larvin and commend the bravery and strength of the young woman.

"Larvin is an extremely violent man and fled the region in an attempt to avoid justice."

“I hope this sentence gives the young woman some peace as she recovers from her injuries."

“On Monday we will be launching Operation Bluespruce, a campaign aimed at locating outstanding domestic abuse suspects in Birmingham.

"In the run-up to Christmas, we will be releasing images of these individuals on our social media channels and we are asking for the public’s help to find these dangerous suspects, because protecting the public is at the very heart of what we do.”

Remember to always dial 999 in an emergency. You can also find out more and get advice by visiting this webpage.