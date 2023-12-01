Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) officers stopped the yellow Ford Transit on the motorway after noticing the vehicle being driven erratically.

After stopping the vehicle, officers found the vehicle's rear axle brackets to have come loose, allowing the axle to move around freely.

Officers also found that the vehicle's suspension had been modified to hide the fact it had been overloaded. The driver was also not wearing his seatbelt.

Officers said he had been handed a court date for next year.