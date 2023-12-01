Express & Star
Police stop 'weaving' van on M6 - then discover reason for its erratic movement

Police pulled over a 'weaving' van on the M6 to find part of the rear axle had come loose, allowing the back wheels to move about.

By Daniel Walton
Published
This yellow Ford Transit was stopped after it was seen driving erratically on the M6 motorway

Central Motorway Policing Group (CMPG) officers stopped the yellow Ford Transit on the motorway after noticing the vehicle being driven erratically.

After stopping the vehicle, officers found the vehicle's rear axle brackets to have come loose, allowing the axle to move around freely.

Officers also found that the vehicle's suspension had been modified to hide the fact it had been overloaded. The driver was also not wearing his seatbelt.

Officers said he had been handed a court date for next year.

