Man charged with murder after body found at address in Stafford

Dale Crook, aged 33 and from Stafford, has been charged in connection with the death.

Police were called to an address in Wolverhampton Road, Stafford at 1.20pm on Monday to reports that a woman's body had been found.

Paramedics arrived and a woman was pronounced dead at the scene.

Crook will appear at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre tomorrow morning.

Police are appealing for information about the case and have created an online portal for anyone with information or CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage that may help the investigation.

It can be accessed at mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS23K20-PO1.

To report anonymously contact Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.