Jury deliberating in case of Black Country worker's fatal shredder fall

David Willis, 29, failed to return to his home in Tipton on September 15, 2018 and it was subsequently discovered that he died at Timmins Waste Services, in Mander Street, Merridale.

Brian Timmins took the stand to give evidence

The prosecution claims Mr Willis climbed atop the industrial shredder after a blockage, while yard manager Brian Timmins tried to fix the problem without consulting engineers. As a result Mr Willis, of St Marks Road, Tipton, fell in.

Timmins Waste Services denies corporate manslaughter. Timmins, of Fair Lawn, Albrighton, denies manslaughter, gross negligence and perverting the course of justice, claiming Mr Willis had drug issues which may have led to his death.

The case is being brought under the Health & Safety at work Act.

The trial continues.