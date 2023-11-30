British Transport Police has released the images following an attempted robbery on Thursday, September 14, at Birmingham's Snow Hill railway station.

The incident saw a 71-year-old man followed into the station by three males. Soon after, one of the males attempted to distract him, but he ignored them and continued walking through the station.

A spokesperson for British Transport Police said: "One of the youths did not relent and instead grabbed the victim's wrist and started pulling at his watch in an attempt to steal it.

"The two other men joined in, restraining the male and desperately trying to remove the watch from his wrist. Upon the victim shouting for help, the three men ran out of the station."

Officers believe the men in the image may have information that could help with their ongoing investigation.

Anyone who recognises them is asked to contact the British Transport Police by texting 61016 or by calling 0800 40 50 40, quoting reference 504.