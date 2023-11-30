Express & Star
Pair to appear before judge after guns and cash seized in Wolverhampton

A man and a woman are due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with firearms offences after a police raid where guns and thousands of pounds in cash were seized.

By Deborah Hardiman
Published
Lakeele Brown, aged 21, Maria Zada, aged 18, of St Georges Parade, Wolverhampton, with appear before a judge on Friday.

Both face offences relating to possession of a firearm and supplying drugs while Brown, of no fixed abode, also faces driving offences.

Their arrests followed a West Midlands Police County Lines Taskforce raid at an address in Bushbury on November 2.

