Pair to appear before judge after guns and cash seized in Wolverhampton
A man and a woman are due to appear at Wolverhampton Crown Court charged with firearms offences after a police raid where guns and thousands of pounds in cash were seized.
Lakeele Brown, aged 21, Maria Zada, aged 18, of St Georges Parade, Wolverhampton, with appear before a judge on Friday.
Both face offences relating to possession of a firearm and supplying drugs while Brown, of no fixed abode, also faces driving offences.
Their arrests followed a West Midlands Police County Lines Taskforce raid at an address in Bushbury on November 2.