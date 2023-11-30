Man accused of assaulting police officer at house party during Covid lockdown
A man allegedly assaulted a police officer who was investigating reports that too many people were at a party during the height of the Covid pandemic.
Published
Rehmel Mendes, 31, previously denied one count of assaulting an emergency worker at Wolverhampton Crown Court. The case relates to an incident at premises in Brierley Hill Road, Wordsley, in Stourbridge, on on November 21, 2020.
Judge Amy Jacobs listed the matter for trial in January.
Mendes, of Midland Road, Cannock, was granted conditional bail until then.