Man charged with assaulting police officer at Wolverhampton double fatal crash scene

Two women, aged 82 and 76, died and three men - aged 78, 79 and 90 - were injured following the crash on Millfields Road, Ettingshall, on Saturday.

A 51-year-old man from a separate vehicle was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation.

On Thursday West Midlands Police said: "A man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was assaulted on Millfields Road, Wolverhampton on Sunday (26 Nov).

"The 39-year-old was arrested after trying to breach a cordon that had been put in place following a fatal collision on the road.

"The man was released on bail to appear before Dudley Magistrates court on 19 December."