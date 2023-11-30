Express & Star
Close

Man charged with assaulting police officer at Wolverhampton double fatal crash scene

A man has been charged with assaulting a police officer after he allegedly tried to breach a cordon put in place after a two-car crash which killed two elderly women in Wolverhampton.

By Ian Harvey
Published
Last updated
Millfields Road, Ettingshall. Photo: Google.

Two women, aged 82 and 76, died and three men - aged 78, 79 and 90 - were injured following the crash on Millfields Road, Ettingshall, on Saturday.

A 51-year-old man from a separate vehicle was arrested at the scene on suspicion of driving under the influence of drugs and has been released under investigation.

On Thursday West Midlands Police said: "A man has been charged with assaulting an emergency worker after a police officer was assaulted on Millfields Road, Wolverhampton on Sunday (26 Nov).

"The 39-year-old was arrested after trying to breach a cordon that had been put in place following a fatal collision on the road.

"The man was released on bail to appear before Dudley Magistrates court on 19 December."

Sorry, we are not accepting comments on this article.
Similar stories
Most popular