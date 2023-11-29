Costly mistake: Wolverhampton train passenger tried going on big journey without paying fare
A train passenger who tried travelling 120 miles to Leeds with a ticket valid only between Wolverhampton and Birmingham has ended up in court.
Plus
Published
Shorsh Mahmood was caught at the West Yorkshire city's station on May 23 after he had travelled up on a train from Birmingham New Street, which is just 18 miles from Wolverhampton.
At Kirklees Magistrates Court on November 13, it was said that the 31-year-old produced an Anytime Day Single from Wolverhampton to Birmingham Stations upon arrival in Leeds.