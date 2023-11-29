Express & Star
Costly mistake: Wolverhampton train passenger tried going on big journey without paying fare

A train passenger who tried travelling 120 miles to Leeds with a ticket valid only between Wolverhampton and Birmingham has ended up in court.

By David Stubbings
Shorsh Mahmood tried travelling to Yorkshire with a ticket covering his journey from Wolverhampton to Birmingham

Shorsh Mahmood was caught at the West Yorkshire city's station on May 23 after he had travelled up on a train from Birmingham New Street, which is just 18 miles from Wolverhampton.

At Kirklees Magistrates Court on November 13, it was said that the 31-year-old produced an Anytime Day Single from Wolverhampton to Birmingham Stations upon arrival in Leeds.

