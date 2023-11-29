Burglar with 20-year crime record locked up for trying to target Stourbridge house

Paul Mainwood's latest actions led to West Midlands Police launching a public appeal in a bid to track him down.

He admitted one offence of attempted burglary at a property in Ferndale Park, in Pedmore, Stourbridge, on June 11 at a previous hearing.

Mainwood, 45, who has links to Wednesbury, Dudley and Kingswinford, has previous convictions for similar matters dating back 20 years and was sentenced for his latest crime at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Tuesday.