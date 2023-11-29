Defendant denies wounding youth in Walsall two years ago
A trial date has been set for a defendant accused of wounding in the Black Country more than two years ago.
Published
Awais Butt, 19, of Rowley Regis, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a youth in Walsall on August 5, 2021.
The matter will be heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June next year as a result of a huge backlog of 900 cases, partly caused by the coronavirus crisis.
Butt, of Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis denies the allegations.