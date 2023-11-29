Defendant denies wounding youth in Walsall two years ago

Awais Butt, 19, of Rowley Regis, is accused of unlawfully and maliciously causing grievous bodily harm with intent to a youth in Walsall on August 5, 2021.

The matter will be heard at Wolverhampton Crown Court in June next year as a result of a huge backlog of 900 cases, partly caused by the coronavirus crisis.

Butt, of Oldbury Road, Rowley Regis denies the allegations.