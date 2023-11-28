'Poor driver' who 'flagrantly disregarded' the law is jailed - and given lengthy road ban
A motorist has been sent to prison for 16 weeks and banned from driving for more than three years after a series of offences in Shrewsbury.
Plus
By David Tooley
Published
Kidderminster Magistrates' Court was told that George Anderson, of Sedgley Road West, Tipton, had a "flagrant disregard for court orders" when they heard his case on Thursday, November 23.
Magistrates were told that Anderson had been caught driving a Kia on Monkmoor Road, Shrewsbury, while disqualified. The heard that it has been a "deliberate offence accompanied by poor driving".