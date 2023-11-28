Murder arrest after woman's body discovered in flat

Staffordshire Police announced that a 33-year-old man from Stafford had been arrested on suspicion of murder after the body was discovered inside a flat on Wolverhampton Road in Stafford.

The woman was pronounced dead by paramedics and specially-trained officers are now supporting her family.

The force said it had created a special online portal for anyone with information and footage from CCTV, smart doorbell and dashcam to upload to.

A spokesman for Staffordshire Police said: "We have arrested a man after a woman’s body was found inside a flat in Stafford.

"We were called to Wolverhampton Road at 1.20pm yesterday afternoon (Monday 27 November) to reports a woman’s body had been found. She was pronounced dead by paramedics.

"A 33-year-old man, from Stafford, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

"Specially-trained officers are supporting the woman’s family.

"We’ve created an online portal where people can leave information and any CCTV, smart doorbell or dashcam footage that they may have.

"You can access the Major Incident Public Portal here: https://mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS23K20-PO1

"To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111."