Teenage murderers filmed 'celebrating' and re-enacting stabbing of defenceless man in park

CCTV from Wednesbury residents doorbell cameras and Cook Street park caught Brandon Price, 19, and his then 15-year-old accomplice, "whooping" for joy after Jack Lowe, also known as Jack Norton, was stabbed to death.

The pair can clearly be seen re-enacting the stabbing, putting a murder weapon down a drain and excitedly congratulating each other.

Detective Chief Inspector Hannah Whitehouse praised the local community for trying to help the stricken stabbing victim in a field in Cook Street off Franchise Street, Darlaston, on December 7 last year, and for giving detectives their doorbell camera footage.

She told the Express & Star: "What struck me when Jack was stabbed when his friends called for help the people who lived at the back of Cookie Park came out and tried to save his life. There are good people out there.

"Sadly in this case Jack could not be saved."

"We rely on the public for every type of investigation but especially in homicide cases, we undertake CCTV recovery strategies and knock on a lot of doors and we are really grateful for the support we received."

The CCTV recovered by the police included damning evidence which was shown to the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court who returned guilty verdicts yesterday.

Jack Lowe, also known as Jack Norton, who was sadly killed in December 2022

DCI Whitehouse said: "In this case the CCTV was critical to getting a conviction and we simply could not do it without the cooperation of the general public.

"The camera on the exit of the park also had audio, a detective listened to it and the two can be heard whooping and saying the words 'kill, kill kill'. This was shown the jury. We do not know which of the two said those words but we know one of them said it. A detective listened to it using technology which made it the best audible possible.

"They could also be seen putting something down a drain, which turned out to be the murder weapon, and which officers recovered. The knife had Jack's DNA on. They then can been acting out the attack and seem to be celebrating what they have done."

Jack Lowe talking to his killers

Jack Lowe walking to the park with his friends and killers

After the murder West Midlands Homicide Unit and local Sandwell Police officers successfully tracked down the killers within days.

DCI Whitehouse added: "When both of them were arrested at their home addresses clothing was recovered which had Jack's DNA on."

Jack Lowe's killers running away after the attack

Jack Lowe's killers drop the knife they used down a drain

The younger defendant, who cannot be named for legal reasons, continually telling Price, of Mellish Road, Walsall, to attack Alumwell resident Jack Lowe, also known as Jack Norton.

DCI Whitehouse said: "This investigation had its challenges, Price admitted killing Jack but said it was in self-defence, and we prosecuted the younger teenager under joint enterprise.

"The younger defendant had said things like 'I can't wait to drive so I can run you over' and 'I want to set you on fire'. We used joint enterprise to charge him with murder, although he did not carry out the attack he certainly was part responsible for it. He egged on Price, though who did not inflict the final blow I know Jack's family are pleased he has been convicted with murder."

CCTV showing the murderers jump for joy

Killer, Brandon Price, who was convicted of the murder of Jack Lowe at Wolverhampton Crown Court today

Jack's murder is another in a growing line of cases of teenagers killing teenagers.

DCI Whitehouse added: "We have seen an increase in violent crime since lockdown, there was a slump in overall crime but then an increase in violent crime. West Midlands Police is not the only force facing this challenge.

"However, work into knife crime patrols has become more targeted and precise using data which has led to an eight per cent reduction, which is encouraging but there is still a lot of work to be done."