The man, who was arrested in Bloxwich, has since been bailed pending a West Midlands Police investigation.

A spokesperson for the force said: "A 33-year-old man was arrested in Bloxwich for sexual grooming and engaging in sexual communication with a child."

The spokesperson added: "He has been released on police bail while our enquiries continue."

West Midlands Police advises anyone who wants to report crime to call 101, use the Live Chat tool on the force's website or call Crimestoppers anonymously on the number 08005 55111.

A Walsall resident previously told the Express & Star: "A paedophile hunter group visited a young man in Bloxwich on Sunday.

"This was live on Facebook. Later he was arrested by police."