Revealed: Face of murderer who stabbed defenceless teen to death as he hung out with friends

Brandon Price and a 16-year-old youth have been found guilty of the murder of Jack Lowe, also known as Jack Norton, in Darlaston by unanimous verdict at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Thursday.

On December 7, 2022, Jack had spent the day with two female friends and all three were walking along Franchise Street, when Price and the then 15-year-old stopped to talk to them.

All five walked into Cook Street and onto a grassy field, known locally as Cookie Park when the teenager became aggressive towards Jack and started making threats.

After a short time, Jack indicated to his friends that they needed to go, so one of the girls said he should walk her home. As Jack went to fist-bump Brandon Price in farewell, Price swung at him with a knife without warning, striking him several times.

Despite emergency surgery at the scene, Jack died from a three-inch stab wound to the heart.

Jack Lowe, also known as Jack Norton, who was sadly killed in December 2022

Jack's killers were caught on CCTV running down Cook Street celebrating what they had done, before dumping the knife in a drain on Franchise Street, which was later recovered by police

The pair were arrested within days of the murder and found traces of Jack's blood on the clothing they had worn that night.

At trial, 19-year-old Price declared he had acted in self-defence, while the teen admitted being present, but denied being involved. However, the jury at Wolverhampton Crown Court found them both guilty of murder.

Detective Chief Inspector, Hannah Whitehouse, from the homicide unit, led the investigation, she said: "This was a totally unprovoked yet premeditated attack on a defenceless teen, who was simply hanging out with his friends.

"His family still don’t know why he was targeted and this just adds to their distress and the injustice of his loss.

"I hope that the conviction of his killers gives them some peace as they continue to grieve."

Both Price, of Mellish Road, Walsall, and the teenager, have been remanded in custody until January when they will be sentenced.