Man fighting for life with stab wounds after being attacked by masked men following car crash

Officers were called to Victoria Road, Darlaston just after 8pm on Tuesday to a report that a collision had happened and a man was being attacked by a group of masked men.

The 32-year-old was taken to hospital with serious injuries including stab wounds and his condition is described as critical.

Police believe the suspects left in a vehicle and they are now working to trace all those involved.

The road was closed on Wednesday as forensic specialists examined the scene.

DI Kat Sibley, from our Major Crime Team, said: "We are in the early stages of our investigation and continue to work to understand the circumstances that led to yesterday's attack.

"We will be trawling CCTV and making enquiries to establish what's happened.

"The man remains in hospital after this brutal and sustained attack and we are appealing to anyone who was in the area and may have witnessed what happened to come forward."

A spokesperson for West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to an incident on Richards Street in Darlaston, Wednesbury at 8.22pm. An ambulance, two paramedic officers, a MERIT trauma doctor and a critical care paramedic were sent to the scene with the first resources arriving in six minutes.

"On arrival, crews found a man with critical injuries and ambulance staff immediately began administering advanced trauma care before he was conveyed to hospital for further treatment."

A 24-year-old resident, who did not wish to be named, told the Express & Star: "It's terrifying, I've lived in Darlaston all my life, you're afraid.

"The police need to knuckle down in the area, something needs to be done, it's getting as bad as Birmingham."

A West Midlands Police spokesperson added: "We are appealing to anyone who may have dashcam, CCTV or video footage to get in touch. You can do this by calling us on 101 and quoting log 4727 21/11/23.

"You can also contact us on Live Chat through our website. If you'd prefer to leave information anonymously you can do this by calling Crimestoppers the independent charity on 0800 555 111."