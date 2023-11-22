Man arrested on suspicion of murder following death of man in Stafford

Police were called to Oberton Gardens at 9.15pm yesterday following concerns for a man.

The man was pronounced dead at the scene.

A 31-year-old man, from Stafford, has been arrested on suspicion of murder.

Staffordshire Police is appealing for anyone with information to come forward.

People can get in touch using the major incident public portal at mipp.police.uk/operation/STAFFS23K19-PO1

To report anonymously, call Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.