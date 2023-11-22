Have you seen this man? Appeal after petrol station robbery

The incident was on Monday, November 13 and saw a man walk into the Hartlebury Service Station on the A449 and demand money from the till before leaving.

The man is described as in being in his 20s or 30s with a medium build and standing about 5ft 9ins.

The force has asked for anyone with any information to get in touch as soon as possible through email or by calling 101.

A spokesman for West Mercia Police said: "We are appealing for anyone who may have any information about a robbery at Hartlebury Service Station on the A449.

"The robbery happened on Monday, November 13 around 6am when a man walked into the service station and demanded money from the till before leaving.

"The man is described as in his 20s – 30s, of medium build and around 5’9”.

"If you have any information, please contact DC Kings by email benjamin.kings@westmercia.police.uk or by calling 101 using extension 7742246."

DC Kings, who is investigating the robbery, said: “I appreciate from the CCTV image it is not clear who this male is, but perhaps you recognise the clothing?

"I would also like to speak to anybody who was on the service station forecourt who may have seen this man leave after the robbery”.