Fundraiser set up to return stabbed teenager's body to his family in Anguilla raises more than $4,000

Shawn Seesahai, 19, died on an area of open land off Laburnum Road in the Stowlawn area of Bilston shortly before 8.30pm on November 13.

Despite efforts by paramedics at the scene, it was apparent that nothing could be done to save him, sparking a murder investigation.

Two 12-year-old boys appeared before a judge at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, charged with his murder and possession of a bladed article.

No pleas were given and the case was adjourned until the new year.

Shawn, who was originally from Anguilla, had only been in the country since April and was living on his own, with his parents still in the Caribbean.

Prayers were said in the 19-year-old's memory at a vigil held at the weekend

A GoFundMe page was set up by Shawn's uncle to help raise money to return his body to family in Anguilla.

As of Tuesday morning it had raised over $4,000 of its $15,000 target.

It can be found at gofundme.com/f/shawn-seesahai

A candlelit vigil was held on Sunday evening at Stowlawn Playing Fields in his memory.