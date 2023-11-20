Two 12-year-old boys appear before judge charged with man's murder

The victim Shawn Seesahai was allegedly attacked with a machete on Stowlawn playing fields in Stowlawn near Bilston while out walking on November 13.

The youths, who cannot be named due to being aged under 16, appeared before Judge Michael Chambers KC at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday.

They have been jointly charged with murder and possession of a bladed article. No pleas were given and there was no application for bail.

The case was adjourned until the new year when they will next appear in court. The court also set a provisional trial timeline for three weeks in April.

Judge Chambers said: "All the indications are that there should be a trial. There will be another court hearing on January 5 when you will be able to admit or deny the charges.

"If there is to be a trial a date for that will be fixed. In the meantime you must remain in detention."

More than 100 people gathered on Sunday evening at Stowlawn Playing Fields, in Green Park Avenue, to lay laid flowers and light candles.

Shawn recently moved to the UK from Anguilla was believed to have been living on his own in the Stowlawn area.