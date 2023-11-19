Van driver caught in Darlaston 'cloned Transit to cover up lack of tax'
A van driver has been accused of cloning a van to try and cover up the lack of tax on it.
Officers in Darlaston stopped the white Ford Transit overnight between Saturday and Sunday.
Reporting the incident on social media, officers from West Midlands Police's Traffic Unit said: "We stopped this cloned van in Darlaston before checks found it wasn’t stolen but cloned to hide the fact it wasn’t taxed.
"It was seized and the driver will be prosecuted."