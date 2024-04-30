Express & Star
Disruption in Dudley as crash forces closure of road

Congestion is building around Dudley after a 'police incident' closed a road.

By Adam Smith
Published
Last updated

Tipton Road, near The Black Country Living Museum, has been closed due to a crash.

Buses have been diverted due to closures and National Express West Midlands tweeted about the disruption.

They tweeted: "Due to a police incident, Tipton Road Dudley is closed.

"11 is diverting in both directions via: Birmingham Road, Burnt Tree Junction and Birmingham New Road to re-join Tipton Road.

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

West Midlands Police have been approached for a comment concerning the incident.

