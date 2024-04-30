Disruption in Dudley as crash forces closure of road

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Tipton Road, near The Black Country Living Museum, has been closed due to a crash.

Buses have been diverted due to closures and National Express West Midlands tweeted about the disruption.

They tweeted: "Due to a police incident, Tipton Road Dudley is closed.

"11 is diverting in both directions via: Birmingham Road, Burnt Tree Junction and Birmingham New Road to re-join Tipton Road.

"Apologies for any disruption to your journey."

West Midlands Police have been approached for a comment concerning the incident.