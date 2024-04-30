TV host Jay Blades to seek therapy and take social media break after his uncle was 'murdered'

Jay, who grew up in London but now lives and works in the Ironbridge Gorge, took to Instagram on Tuesday to make the announcement regarding his family tragedy.

The 54-year-old, who previously lived in Wolverhampton, said he had just been to the funeral of his “super nice guy” uncle following his death several weeks ago.

Although the popular TV star didn't share details about the tragedy, in an Instagram reel he said his uncle had been "murdered" and that he was to temporarily step away from social media to prioritise his wellbeing and mental health.

He added that the loss had left him feeling "messed up" and that he is seeking therapy to help him recover from the shock.

Jay said: "Hope you're all well. This is kind of like a public service announcement.

"I've just been to my uncle's funeral; he was murdered a few weeks ago. Really, super nice guy, shouldn't have happened to him, but it really affected me.”

Fellow TV stars flocked to give their support following his social media announcement.

TV host Julia Bradbury offered her condolences, saying: "Sorry to hear this Jay. Glad you're taking some time out."

Meanwhile First Dates star Fred Sirieix sent a red heart emoji, while former Breakfast host Louise Minchin wrote: "I am so sorry to hear this, sending you love xx."