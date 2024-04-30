Jury shown blood-smeared zombie knife allegedly used to kill 16-year-old in Wolverhampton flat

The serrated-edged zombie knife was held aloft in a glass tube in court as prosecutor Timothy Hannam KC quizzed a forensics expert about the traces of blood on the blade.

Terrell Marshall-Williams, aged 16, was stabbed to death on September 18 last year.

Two former associates of the teenager are standing trial for his murder at Wolverhampton Crown Court. Omari Lauder, 23, from Wolverhampton Street, Darlaston and 22-year-old Mpho Obi, of Strathfield Walk in Merry Hill, deny the charges.

The court heard that at around 4.30pm, within five minutes of the three being together, Terrell was stabbed to death in a flat which was notorious as a drugs den in the Merry Hill area of Wolverhampton.