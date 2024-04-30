£20,000 reward on offer for 'vital information' on Birmingham killer

Mr Lomas, 56, from Stratford Road, Hall Green, was found stabbed to death in his bedroom in a multiple-occupancy property where he lived in April 2021.

A man, aged 42, and a woman, aged 37, were initially arrested in connection with the killing, however, they were both released on bail pending further investigation.

Now, a £20,000 reward has been issued by Crimestoppers UK for anyone who hands in vital information that leads to the conviction of the murderer of Mr Lomas.

Alan Edwards, Crimestoppers West Midlands regional manager said: "We are offering this reward as we hope it will encourage someone with key information to share what they know.

"Kevin is described by his family as ‘someone who would give you a helping hand’ if it was needed. Our charity would like to help Kevin’s heartbroken family see justice."

Information can be given anonymously to Crimestoppers via email or phone.

Mr Edwards continued: "If you prefer not to speak directly to the authorities, you can stay completely anonymous.

"Crimestoppers has been taking crime information since we began over 35 years ago. Every day over 2,000 people contact us online and over the phone.

"The information we receive makes a huge difference in keeping communities safe. Together, we can get justice for Kevin and potentially stop somebody else from coming to harm."

In a statement, Kevin's family paid tribute to their 'loving son' who they say was an 'all-round decent man who enjoyed life'.

His family said: "Kevin was a loving son and brother who had a great sense of humour. He was a round decent man who enjoyed life and never saw wrong in anybody.

"He loved his family and friends as well as his passion for football and music. He also loved to dance. Kevin would never think twice about helping anyone and was a very kind soul. Kevin will be so greatly missed, we are broken and devastated."

Information can be given to Crimestoppers via its 24/7 hotline on 0800 555 111, or alternatively through its anonymous line form here.