RSPCA officer shares story of finding two dogs in desperate need of help after owner gets 20 year dog ban

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Graeme Brookes, a welfare officer with the RSPCA, witnessed grim scenes in a Walsall home.

The dogs, a Chihuahua named Eddie and an Akita named Delta, were both rescued from the home of 37-year-old Kasandra Benton after concerns were raised about the animal's welfare.

Eddie had a large 8cm to 10cm untreated ulcerated mass on his groin, while Delta had injuries sustained during a fight with another dog. Neither dog had received veterinary care.

Following an intense investigation by the RSPCA, Benton, of Talke Road, Walsall, was sentenced to 26 weeks, suspended for two years, after admitting to two welfare offences.

Benton was also banned from owning dogs for 20 years.

Eddie was suffering from a 8cm to 10cm ulcurated mass in his groin

Now, Graeme has shared his story of discovering the two dogs.

He said: "As I walked in, the smell was strong. I saw multiple fresh strains of faeces in the living room. There was lots of domestic rubbish on the floor.

"I asked to see Delta, who was kept locked in the kitchen. There was a large amount of faeces and urine in the kitchen. When I asked why Delta was in the kitchen, I was told that she'd been kept in there since the fight.

"Delta was friendly, however, I could see she couldn't place her foot on the floor, hobbling significantly, and her fur was also matted on the back. That's when I noticed puncture marks on both of her legs, and the leg that she couldn't put down was significantly swollen."

Delta was rescued by RSPCA investigators after concerns were raised

Both dogs were quickly rushed to a veterinarian who examined them and concluded that they both were suffering.

Graeme added: "The owner was aware that Eddie had a swelling on his side and that it ulcerated a couple of months earlier. This mass was painful due to the damage to the skin over the mass. The lack of treatment and the inaction that in my opinion has led to unnecessary suffering.

"With Delta, once this fight had occurred a reasonable owner would immediately seek veterinary care, especially with the number of injuries she sustained. She may have been walking initially but as the inflammation and infection worsened the swelling would have become more obvious and she would have become more lame and more painful.

"Many of the puncture wounds are often like the tip of the iceberg for dog bite injuries as the grip of the dog is maintained and the tear and rip the muscle and tissues below."

Delta's bite wounds were left untreated following a fight with another dog

Sadly, despite the best efforts of veterinary staff, Eddie had to be put to sleep because of his severe condition. Delta was placed in RSPCA care where they can now be rehomed.

Following an appearance at Birmingham Magistrates Court on April 19, Benton was also ordered to carry out 15 hours of rehabilitation requirement activity (RAR) days and pay £600 in costs and a £187 surcharge.