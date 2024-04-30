Jury due to be sworn in trial of 12-year-olds accused of murdering Wolverhampton teen

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Shawn Seesahai, aged 19, was allegedly stabbed with a machete at Stowlawn playing fields in Stowlawn near Bilston while out walking on November 13 last year.

The youths, who cannot be named due to being aged under 16, are due to appear at Nottingham Crown Court on Tuesday before trial judge Mrs Justice Tipples KC.

They have been jointly charged with murder and possession of a bladed article.

Crews arrived to find Mr Seesahai, from Anguilla, in a critical condition, but he was confirmed dead at the scene.