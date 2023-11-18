Euxhens Xhaja, aged 32, has been charged with cannabis production after the haul of 223 plants and equipment were found at a property in Cheslyn Hay on Wednesday.)

No plea was taken when he appeared at Newcastle-under-Lyme Magistrates Court on Friday.

Xhaja, of no fixed abode, was remanded in custody until next month when he will next appear at Stafford Crown Court.