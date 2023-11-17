Girl shot in Wolverhampton play park 'didn't realise she had been hit'
A girl who had to have a stray bullet removed from her leg after she was shot during an alleged feud between two gangs near a Wolverhampton children's playground said she didn't realise she had been hit.
Plus
By Paul Jenkins
Published
In a video played to jurors at Birmingham Crown Court the 11-year-old, who can't be named for legal reasons said she 'heard a loud crack' but thought it was stones or other objects falling on the ground.