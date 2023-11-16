Man arrested after more than 200 cannabis plants seized near Cannock

Euxhens Xhaja, aged 32, has been charged with cannabis production after the haul of 223 plants and equipment were found at a property in Cheslyn Hay on Wednesday.

Staffordshire Police said it has been proactively targeting those involved in drug cultivation across the county as part of the Operation Levidrome initiative.

Xhaja, of no fixed abode, will appear before magistrates at the North Staffordshire Justice Centre.

The force said signs that a neighbour might be growing cannabis include a pungent smell, heavy condensation on windows, frequent deliveries, noisy fans and numerous wires.