A 35-year-old woman and a 27-year-old man were arrested after officers from West Midlands Police executed a warrant in Brownhills.

The warrant saw officers enter an address at Tamworth Close at around 12pm on Tuesday, where they discovered a number of items including Class A drugs, paraphernalia, weapons including a machete, knives a crossbow and a quantity of money.

The man and woman were arrested at the address on suspicion of possessing Class drugs with intent to supply. They have both been released on bail while police enquiries continue.

Sergeant James Whild, neighbourhood policing supervisor at the Brownhills Local Policing Authority, said: "This was an excellent result for the team. We have made two arrests, seized what we believe to be Class A drugs as well and seized a number of weapons.

"Anyone who has any information can contact us via Live Chat on our website or by calling 101 quoting crime investigation number 20/979196/23."