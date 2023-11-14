Wolverhampton 'murder' victim named as police hunt killer of 19-year-old

Shawn Seesahai died in an area of open land off Laburnum Road in the Stowlawn area of Bilston shortly before 8.30pm on Monday.

Despite efforts by paramedics at the scene, it was apparent that nothing could be done to save him, sparking a murder investigation.

Police are carrying out door-to-door enquires, speaking to witnesses, and trawling CCTV from around the area in order to establish what happened.

Neighbouring roads to the scene remain closed off as forensic experts continue their examinations.

Additional police patrols are also out in the surrounding area in hopes of offering reassurance to residents.

Police were at the scene of the killing on Tuesday

DCI Dave Sanders, from the West Midlands Police homicide team, said: "While our thoughts remain with Shawn's family, our focus is on identifying exactly what has happened and bringing those responsible before the courts.

"Enquiries are continuing and we're asking motorists who were in the area to take a look at their dashcam as it may hold images or details which could be vital to our investigation.

"And we'd urge anyone who has information, and hasn't yet spoken with us, to come forward."

A blue forensic tent was erected in the area where Mr Seesahai died

The 19-year-old's death has sparked a murder investigation

The fatal attack took place near to Stowlawn Primary School, which reassured parents that it was open as usual on Tuesday despite the police cordon in place.

Meanwhile, residents in neighbouring streets have voiced their concerns, with one person commenting that things were "getting worse in the area".

West Midlands Police is continuing to appeal for anyone who was in the area or driving nearby between 6pm and 10pm on Monday evening to get in touch.

People with information should call 101 or contact the force via Live Chat on their website quoting log 4878 of 13 November.

To speak anonymously, call Crimestoppers anonymously on 0800 555 111.