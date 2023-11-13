Teen defendant accused murder victim of owing £20 for drugs

The victim, also known as Jack Norton, suffered a deep knife wound to the chest and died at the scene after he was attacked in a field in Cook Street, in Darlaston, on December 7 last year.

Jack, who lived in Alumwell, in Walsall, was attacked in front of his friends Mia Johnson, aged 18, and a 16-year-old girl shortly after 9pm by Brandon Price, also aged 18. Price was allegedly egged on by the 16-year- old youth who cannot be named due to his age.

Giving evidence for the prosecution at Wolverhampton Crown Court on Monday, Miss Johnson said: "He was saying that Jack owed someone £20 for drugs. Jack didn't agree or disagree.

"The lad started to make death remarks. He was making out that he had a problem with Jack. He was saying that he wished he had a car so that he could run him over. He said he would start a fire to burn him and that he would slash him.

"Jack asked them what was going on, but they didn't answer. Brandon was telling the lad to calm down."

"It was Jack's decision to leave a that point. He didn't say anything," she added.

She said he tapped her ankle and also text the younger girl who was next to him, stating they should leave. She said as the three of them stood up to leave, Jack "fist pumped" with Price, but not the other lad who was getting more "verbal".

Miss Johnson cried as she described to the jury how as she walked away she turned round and saw Price stabbing Jack's chest.

"I saw his arm swinging multiple times," she said.

She said they first came across the defendants, both from Walsall, near a corner shop in nearby Franchise Street after returning from a shopping trip at about 8pm.

Miss Rachel Brand KC, prosecuting, asked her: "Did you know the lads?"

Miss Johnson replied: "No. I didn't recognise any of them. Jack asked them who they were. He didn't seem sure. When Brandon Price said his name, Jack recognised him but not the other lad.

"They were wearing face masks."

Giving evidence behind a screen she told the jury that the 16-year-old defendant did not say his name, but told them he was related to a female acquaintance.

She said the pair walked with them in a group to sit outside a nearby pub for about 10 minutes before tagging along to the field known locally as Cookie Park when the youth, then aged 15, started to make unpleasant comments about Jack.

The jury previously heard that the pair fled from the scene on foot "whooping" in celebration after the fatal stabbing.

Price, of Mellish Road, Walsall and the youth, claimed they were acting in self-defence. Both deny murder and having a bladed article.

The trial continues.