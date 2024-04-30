Motorcyclist taken to hospital with 'potentially serious injuries' after crash in Dudley

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

Emergency services rushed to the scene of a crash between a motorbike and a car on the A461 Dudley Port, Station Drive, Dudley, at around 7.51am on Tuesday.

On arrival, West Midlands Ambulance Service discovered one motorcycle rider who had been involved in a collision with a car.

The motorcyclist was quickly treated for injuries that were potentially life-threatening, before being conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital.

West Midlands Ambulance Service said: "We were called to reports of an RTC just off Station Drive in Dudley at 7.51am. An ambulance arrived on the scene in five minutes to find a car and a motorbike had been involved in a collision.

"The motorcyclist, a man, was treated for potentially serious injuries and conveyed to Russells Hall Hospital for further treatment."

Following the incident commuters were warned to allow extra time for travel as traffic near the bridge on the route was brought to a standstill.

On X, West Midlands Roads said: "A461 Dudley Port. Road traffic collision near the bridge.

"Delays in area. Expect possible congestion and allow extra time to travel."

West Midlands Police have been approached for further comment.