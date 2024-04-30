Wait for Crooked house fire inquiry goes on after postponement

Watch more of our videos on Shots! and live on Freeview channel 276

A message has been sent out by South Staffordshire Council to inform that the planned Crooked House Enforcement Notice public inquiry, which was due to be held on August 6, has been postponed following a request by the site owners ATE Farms.

The planned enquiry was due to look at the details of the fire, which gutted the iconic pub on August 5, 2023 and then saw the pub demolished days later, and deal with the planning enforcement appeal following any potential separate court action relating to the fire.

South Staffordshire Council had served an Enforcement Notice on February 27 on the owners of the Crooked House for what it described as the unlawful demolition of the building and a breach of planning control under paragraph B.1(c) of Part 11 of Schedule 2 to the Town and Country Planning (General Permitted Development) Order 2015.

The council said it had engaged with the owners since the demolition, but had reached a point where formal action is considered necessary.

The Crooked House after the fire and before its demolition

The enforcement notice required the building to be built back to what it was prior to the fire and specified the materials etc which must be used to rebuild the building.

ATE Farms were given 30 days to appeal the notice, which was subsequently lodged and accepted by the Planning Inspectorate and the inquiry date had been set for August, but the postponement now means that the inquiry has been delayed until Spring 2025.

A spokeswoman for South Staffordshire Council said: "The council has received notification from the Planning Inspectorate that they have accepted the appellants' (ATE Farms) request to postpone the Crooked House Enforcement Notice public inquiry, which was due to be held this summer.

Remains of the Crooked House pub after it was demolished

"The Planning Inspectorate states that it recognises it would be preferable, if possible, to deal with the planning enforcement appeal following any potential separate court action relating to the fire.

"Notwithstanding this, the Inspector has noted that the inquiry should not be delayed indefinitely and has indicated that new dates will be arranged for some time in Spring 2025.

"The council has no jurisdiction over when the public inquiry will be held but will continue to keep the website updated with any further news."

To find out more details, go to sstaffs.gov.uk/planning/The-Crooked-House