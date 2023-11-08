Police release images of three wanted on suspicion of robbery

As part of their 'Wanted Wednesday' campaign, West Midlands Police have released the images of Vasil Stefan, aged 55, Glenn Ford, aged 40, and Dawid Kocon, aged 18, who are all wanted in connection with robbery offences committed in Birmingham. Anyone with information on their whereabouts is asked to get in touch.

On its website, West Midlands Police said: "We always get such a great response to our ‘Wanted Wednesday’ campaigns, with the majority arrested. As always, we appreciate your support with our appeals and ask if you can support us again."

Detective Inspector Dave Humpage, from the investigation team at Birmingham LPA, said: “As well as work that will be ongoing behind the scenes, we are circulating these images across social media to encourage people to come forward with any information they may have on these individuals.

“There is no place for this kind of offending in Birmingham. Protecting the public is at the very heart of what we do."

This is part of a national week of action called Op Calibre which focuses on robbery.

The police force says it is working day and night to protect communities and to tackle this highly traumatic crime, and that reducing robbery is a key element in tackling violence.