Brother and sister jailed for violent robbery of man in flat under pretence

On June 11, 2022, the victim, a man in his 50s, was lured into a flat on Market Street under the pretence that he would be repaid owed money.

Shortly after arriving at the flat, the three offenders subjected the victim to a sustained and brutal attack, stealing his wallet and mobile phone, and leaving him with serious facial injuries.

Those people were Paul Cook (left), 41, from Hednesford, his sister Dorothy Cook (right), 46, from Walsall, and Laura Bond (centre), 45, from Cannock.

The victim managed to escape from the flat and was assisted by members of the public and an off-duty nurse. Police soon arrived and arrested them. A search of the flat was carried out and the victim's mobile phone and wallet were recovered.

All three appeared at Stafford Crown Court on Monday, October 30, and were convicted of robbery.

Paul Cook was sentenced to three years and six months in prison, Dorothy Cook was jailed for three years and six months, and Laura Bond pleaded was jailed for three years and four months.

PC Darren Wilkes, who dealt with the case, said: "This type of sustained, unprovoked and brutal attack is not common in Hednesford and I’m happy that we’ve been able to secure justice.

"I would like to thank the victim, who, despite being involved in such a distressing crime, had the courage to attend court on several occasions.

"I would also like to thank the local community who bravely came to the victim's assistance and helped us in our efforts to bring all three offenders before the courts.”