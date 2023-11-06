Trailer filled with waste and dumped in Walsall suspected to be linked to 'broader organised crime incident'

Walsall Council is now investigating what is has called a 'major fly-tipping incident'.

It is suspected to be linked to a broader organised crime incident affecting various areas in the Black Country, including several tips in Dudley.

After the discovery was made on October 31, environmental officers from Walsall Council swiftly arranged for the trailer in Skip Lane to be recovered and taken to a waste transfer station in Fryers Road in Bloxwich.

A 40ft trailer filled with transfer station waste was abandoned on Skip Lane in Walsall

The contents of the trailer will be checked to see if there is any non-conforming waste or evidence within the load.

The Environment Agency will then collaborate with the council's Fryers Road staff to examine the waste for evidence.

Council bosses have urged anyone with information to come forward and have vowed to do everything possible to track down those responsible.

Councillor Garry Perry, deputy leader and portfolio holder for resilient communities at Walsall Council, said, "This is an irresponsible and dangerous act of fly-tipping.

"The people who did this have shown no regard for the environment or the local community.

"Fly-tipping is a serious problem and we take it very seriously.

"We will do everything we can to track down the perpetrators of this crime and bring them to justice under the Environmental Protection Act 1990.

"I urge anyone with information about this incident to come forward and report it to us. We will follow up on all leads."

Residents are encouraged to report any case of fly-tipping to Walsall Council at myaccount.walsall.gov.uk/flytip or call 01922 653300.

Cleaning up and legally disposing of fly-tipped waste in the borough of Walsall costs around £500,000 per year.