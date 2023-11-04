Man charged with firearms offences in Wolverhampton after loaded gun allegedly found by police
A man has been charged with several offences after a firearm was recovered by officers in Wolverhampton.
By Lisa O'Brien
Officers searched an address in Dunstall Hill on Thursday morning which resulted in the recovery of a loaded revolver and a quantity of cannabis.
A 47-year-old man appeared before Wolverhampton Magistrates Court yesterday charged with possession of a prohibited weapon, possession of ammunition without a certificate and possession of cannabis.
Anyone with information about serious and organised crime in their neighbourhood is urged to report it to West Midlands Police via 101 or to Crimestoppers on 0800 555 111.