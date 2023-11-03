Guns, ammunition and £15,000 cash found in Wolverhampton County Lines raid
Four people have been arrested while two guns, 177 rounds of ammunition and thousands of pounds worth of cash have been seized in a police raid.
County Lines Taskforce and Wolverhampton neighbourhood officers carried out the arrests after a firearms warrant was executed at an address on Wentworth Road in Bushbury shortly after 9am yesterday.
After executing the warrant, officers discovered two guns, ammunition and £15,000 in cash.
A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the possession of firearms and obstructing a police officer, whilst a 60-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition and a firearm.
A 21-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, and a 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.
The arrests were made following a County Lines Task Force investigation.
Detective Inspector Phil Poole, County Lines Taskforce Investigation manager said: “This was an excellent result. We have made four arrests and have taken firearms and ammunition off the streets.”
All four remained in custody as of Friday evening.