Guns, ammunition and £15,000 cash found in Wolverhampton County Lines raid

County Lines Taskforce and Wolverhampton neighbourhood officers carried out the arrests after a firearms warrant was executed at an address on Wentworth Road in Bushbury shortly after 9am yesterday.

After executing the warrant, officers discovered two guns, ammunition and £15,000 in cash.

A 30-year-old man was arrested on suspicion of the possession of firearms and obstructing a police officer, whilst a 60-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing ammunition and a firearm.

A 21-year-old man was arrested and taken into custody on suspicion of supplying Class A drugs, and a 18-year-old woman was arrested on suspicion of possessing Class A drugs.

The arrests were made following a County Lines Task Force investigation.

Detective Inspector Phil Poole, County Lines Taskforce Investigation manager said: “This was an excellent result. We have made four arrests and have taken firearms and ammunition off the streets.”

All four remained in custody as of Friday evening.